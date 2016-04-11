Join the Auction Club

Enjoy an unlimited amount of tasty, homemade delights at the Auction like mouth-watering apple fritters, savory breakfast logs, and smoky chicken barbecue—all while supporting a great cause.

Buy Raffle Tickets Now!

The Labor Day Auction raffle has gone virtual in 2021. Buy your 50/50 raffle entries now! Winner will be announced September 6 at 4:30 pm.

2021 Virtual Auction

Based on the success of last year’s Virtual Auction, we are again offering an online Auction! From September 1 at 9:00 a.m. to September 7 at 8:00 p.m., you can bid on a selection of quilts, art, jewelry, gift baskets, and more. Watch for more info to come.

Online Auction Preview on Aug. 30

2021 Virtual Auction

Based on the success of last year’s Virtual Auction, we are again offering an online Auction! From September 1 at 9:00 a.m. to September 7 at 8:00 p.m., you can bid on a selection of quilts, art, jewelry, gift baskets, and more. Watch for more info to come.

We are back! Excitement is building for this year’s Labor Day Auction!

We are thrilled to announce that the 2021 Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction is back in person at the Solanco Fairgrounds! We cannot wait to see all of you over Labor Day weekend; you were truly missed last year.

We are also delighted to announce that this year’s Labor Day Auction will be presented by Rodgers & Associates, a tremendous supporter of the organization for more than 15 years. A community-based financial advisor, Rodgers & Associates has supported Hospice & Community Care generously, most recently since 2015, as the Labor Day Auction Quilt Sponsor.

Thanks to the steadfast support of the community, the 2020 Virtual Labor Day Auction raised thousands of dollars to help patients and families receive care and comfort while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life, or loss. Through your support this year, we can continue to provide quality care and comfort to patients and families when they need it most.

From homemade treats to hand-made quilts, from original art to sports memorabilia, the Auction will be back in full swing.

Thank you for your support and, remember, Eat. Bid. Repeat.

 

 

    Hospice auction is a labor of love [editorial]

    May 24, 2019

    THE LNP EDITORIAL BOARD Lancaster Newspapers, September 6, 2018 The 34th annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds raised a record $760,000 this weekend, surpassing last year's record by $20,000.

    • Artist’s Widow Donates Watercolor to Annual Hospice Labor Day Auction; Volunteers Helped Him Keep Painting at End of Life

      February 26, 2020

      Mary Ellen Wright | Staff Writer Lancaster Newspapers, August 29, 2019 For about two decades, local artist Dale Ziegler donated a...

    • Amish Volunteers Give Back to Hospice at Labor Day Auction, Serve Up Smorgasbord of Food

      Mary Ellen Wright | Staff Writer Lancaster Newspapers, August 31, 2019 If you attend the annual Hospice & Community Care Labor...

    • My Annual “Mission” Trip

      August 14, 2019

      Hospice & Community Care served our family in the past through their end-of-life care, consistent with the mission.

