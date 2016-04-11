We are back! Excitement is building for this year’s Labor Day Auction!

We are thrilled to announce that the 2021 Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction is back in person at the Solanco Fairgrounds! We cannot wait to see all of you over Labor Day weekend; you were truly missed last year.

We are also delighted to announce that this year’s Labor Day Auction will be presented by Rodgers & Associates, a tremendous supporter of the organization for more than 15 years. A community-based financial advisor, Rodgers & Associates has supported Hospice & Community Care generously, most recently since 2015, as the Labor Day Auction Quilt Sponsor.

Thanks to the steadfast support of the community, the 2020 Virtual Labor Day Auction raised thousands of dollars to help patients and families receive care and comfort while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life, or loss. Through your support this year, we can continue to provide quality care and comfort to patients and families when they need it most.

From homemade treats to hand-made quilts, from original art to sports memorabilia, the Auction will be back in full swing.

To download the promotional mailer, CLICK HERE.

Thank you for your support and, remember, Eat. Bid. Repeat.