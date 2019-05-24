Don’t miss Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction, where every bid supports a worthy cause close to our hearts.

The Labor Day Auction isn’t just any event; it’s an opportunity to come together as a community and help Hospice patients and families coping with a life-limiting illness or loss. By attending, you’ll have the chance to:

Discover Hidden Treasures: Explore a vast array of items ranging from quilts to sports memorabilia and collectibles to tools, and much more.

Explore a vast array of items ranging from quilts to sports memorabilia and collectibles to tools, and much more. Connect with Others: Join fellow attendees in the thrill of the bidding process, share stories, and build new connections with like-minded individuals who share your passion for making a difference.

Join fellow attendees in the thrill of the bidding process, share stories, and build new connections with like-minded individuals who share your passion for making a difference. Enjoy Amish-made Food: Sit back, relax, and enjoy breakfast logs, baked goods, chicken barbecue, and milkshakes among many others as you soak in the lively atmosphere of the Auction.

Gather your friends and family for an unforgettable weekend to eat, bid, and repeat. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and families when they need it most. We look forward to seeing you there!