Join us on September 5 & 7, 2026

Donate Auction Items

USED ITEMS NO LONGER ACCEPTED AT BURLE BUSINESS PARK. Please review other important notes before donating any other auction items.

Donate Auction Items

Join the Auction Club

Enjoy an unlimited amount of tasty, homemade delights at the Auction like mouth-watering apple fritters, savory breakfast logs, and smoky chicken barbecue—all while supporting a great cause.

Join the Auction Club

Win a 2026 Chevy Trax

Get your tickets today for a brand-new Chevy Trax—the small SUV that’s big on value and recently won the prestigious Car and Driver’s 10 Best Trucks and SUVs Award.

Take a Chance to Win

Donate Auction Items

USED ITEMS NO LONGER ACCEPTED AT BURLE BUSINESS PARK. Please review other important notes before donating any other auction items.

Donate Auction Items

Join the Auction Club

Enjoy an unlimited amount of tasty, homemade delights at the Auction like mouth-watering apple fritters, savory breakfast logs, and smoky chicken barbecue—all while supporting a great cause.

Join the Auction Club

Win a 2026 Chevy Trax

Get your tickets today for a brand-new Chevy Trax—the small SUV that’s big on value and recently won the prestigious Car and Driver’s 10 Best Trucks and SUVs Award.

Take a Chance to Win

Don’t miss Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction, where every bid supports a worthy cause close to our hearts.

The Labor Day Auction isn’t just any event; it’s an opportunity to come together as a community and help Hospice patients and families coping with a life-limiting illness or loss. By attending, you’ll have the chance to:

  • Discover Hidden Treasures: Explore a vast array of items ranging from quilts to sports memorabilia and collectibles to tools, and much more.
  • Connect with Others: Join fellow attendees in the thrill of the bidding process, share stories, and build new connections with like-minded individuals who share your passion for making a difference.
  • Enjoy Amish-made Food: Sit back, relax, and enjoy breakfast logs, baked goods, chicken barbecue, and milkshakes among many others as you soak in the lively atmosphere of the Auction.

Gather your friends and family for an unforgettable weekend to eat, bid, and repeat. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and families when they need it most. We look forward to seeing you there!

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Featured News Click Here

Hospice auction is a labor of love [editorial]

May 24, 2019

THE LNP EDITORIAL BOARD Lancaster Newspapers, September 6, 2018 The 34th annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds raised a record $760,000 this weekend, surpassing last year’s record by $20,000. Proceeds from the sale of...

  • Artist’s Widow Donates Watercolor to Annual Hospice Labor Day Auction; Volunteers Helped Him Keep Painting at End of Life

    February 26, 2020

    Mary Ellen Wright | Staff Writer Lancaster Newspapers, August 29, 2019 For about two decades, local artist Dale Ziegler donated a...

    Click here to learn more

  • Amish Volunteers Give Back to Hospice at Labor Day Auction, Serve Up Smorgasbord of Food

    Mary Ellen Wright | Staff Writer Lancaster Newspapers, August 31, 2019 If you attend the annual Hospice & Community Care Labor...

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  • My Annual “Mission” Trip

    August 14, 2019

    Hospice & Community Care served our family in the past through their endof-life care, consistent with the mission. After that...

    Click here to learn more